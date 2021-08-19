Joint practice between Titans-Buccaneers gets heated on Day 2

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans got the best of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Day 1 of joint practices, but on Thursday the script was flipped.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear that he was not amused with how his team performed against the defending Super Bowl Champions.

“From what I saw, we didn’t do well offensively. I don’t think we competed like we did yesterday. Probably a lot of reasons but just not good enough. They (Buccaneers) were clearly better today,” said Vrabel.

There was some added ‘heat’ in Tampa on Thursday. Several scuffles broke out during practice, one that included Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown punching Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.

Another fight involved wide receiver Cameron Batson and linebacker Devin White, with Vrabel having to get in the middle of it to break it up.

Another skirmish. This time during 11s. Saw a Titans player gets slammed to the ground. Devin White and Cam Batson were right in the middle of it. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 19, 2021

Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons spoke after practice and said while he doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt, this is what happens when you go up against an opposing team in training camp.

It’s football, it’s a very competitive sport. We don’t want punches thrown, but sometimes there will be some push and shove, but I think that’s the nature of the game,” said Simmons. “A lot of pro guys are competing, everyone trying compete and be the best they can be everyday.”

The Titans are finished with joint practices and will now face the Bucs in a preseason game on Saturday. Kickoff set for 6:30 p.m., on News 2.