JJ Bleday is officially a Miami Marlin

Coming off a College World Series championship, the Vanderbilt Commodores are going to look very different in the 2020 season.

Today, junior JJ Bleday signed with the Miami Marlins, marking the 12th of 13 drafted Commodores to sign with a pro team.

According to MLB.com, Bleday’s contract was slightly over market price for the fourth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

After a season where Bleday hit 25 home runs, he received $6.7 million in his deal with Miami.

After signing hours before the deadline to sign drafted players, Bleday went through batting practice with the Marlins ahead of their game against the New York Mets.

