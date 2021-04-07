Jim Schwartz added to Titans’ Coaching Staff

FILE – Philadelphia Eagles’ Jim Schwartz walks the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Philadelphia, in this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, file photo. The Tennessee Titans have hired veteran defensive coordinator and former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz as a senior defensive assistant. The Titans announced the move Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Schwartz has been defensive coordinator for 14 NFL seasons, the last five with Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel hinted in a press conference on Monday that there could be ‘new additions’ to the staff and on Wednesday it came to fruition, adding Jim Schwartz to the coaching staff as senior defensive assistant.

Mike Vrabel said, “We are excited to add Jim to our staff. He has a deep level of football knowledge and has overseen a great deal of success on the defensive side of the ball, so it always good to add a quality coach to our staff. This role will provide our defensive staff with Jim’s experience and perspective in the staff meetings and on the practice field.”

Schwartz has lots of experience coaching in the NFL, with his most recent stop in Philadelphia, where he served in the same role for the Eagles for five seasons.

During his time in Philadelphia, the defense ranked third in third down defense, sixth in red zone defense, third in rushing defense and seventh in sacks.

In Philadelphia’s Super Bowl winning season (2017), he helped guide the Eagles to the league’s best rushing defense, the third best third-down defense, and the fourth best takeaway total.

And Schwartz is no stranger to Nashville, he spent 10 years (1999-2008) with the Titans as a coach. In his final season with Tennessee, the defense ranked third in points allowed, second in passing yards allowed and fifth in sacks.

During his Titans tenure as defensive coordinator, the defense ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed and sixth in third-down defense over the eight-year period.

Overall, he has 14 years of experience as a defensive coordinator, including one season with the Buffalo Bills. Schwartz also served as the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013.