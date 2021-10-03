Jets get first win, top Titans 27-24 in OT on Bullock’s miss

Sports

by: By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock (14) reacts after missing a field goal and giving the win to the New York Jets during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans. After the Jets took the lead in the extra period but failed to seal it with a touchdown despite getting down to the 1-yard line, Ryan Tannehill marched the Titans downfield with the help of two fourth-down conversions. But Bullock was wide of the left upright and sent Robert Saleh to his first win as a head coach.

