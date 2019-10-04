Jeremy Pruitt releases Jeremy Banks from Vols football program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt saying in a statement on Friday he has dismissed linebacker Jeremy Banks.

“I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program. While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university,” Pruitt said in the official statement.

This just days after TMZ released a video showing Banks in the back seat of a cop car following his arrest on September 15th.

Banks was caught on tape saying to a intern in the cop car, “Ma’am, I don’t think you want to be an intern because where I’m from we shoot at cops. I’m from Memphis, Tennessee,” among other things.

The Vols are set to face No. 3 Georgia at Neyland Stadium Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.