While the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals deal with holdouts to start training camp the Titans appear to have dodged that bullett with star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons reported for training camp Tuesday in Nashville and general manager Jon Robinson said he is full go, “I mean, I talk to agents with a lot of our players. I’ve talked with his representation and we’ve got an understanding of where we’re at. I know he’s excited to be back and ready to rock and roll.”

Simmons created concern when he reported to mandatory mini-camp did not practice. Head coach Mike Vrabel said it was part of their plan for Simmons, but there was very little clarity about that plan and why a plan was even necessary. “Yeah. I mean, I expect Jeff (Jeffery Simmons) to practice and we’ll see how he feels and see how it looks and figure out what’s best for him.” Vrabel said Tuesday, “He’d be one of those guys that would have a somewhat different plan, maybe potentially. But I would imagine everybody that’s healthy will be out there ready to go tomorrow.”

Simmons is under contract this year and the Titans have already picked up his 5th year option for next year, however that option would probably pay him about half of what he is looking at with some kind of extension. He is expected to command a deal worth well over $20-million a year and over $100-million in total value.

The Titans 2019 first round pick was a force in 2021 with a career high 8.5 sacks. If he can raise his game to an even higher level signing Simmons may have been a much cheaper move than signing him later.