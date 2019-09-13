Jamil Douglas ready for second start with Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive guard Jamil Douglas (75) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Offensive guard Jamil Douglas went from roster long shot to starting week one in Cleveland.

Starting right guard Kevin Pamphile was ruled out with a knee injury days before the Titans season opener against the Browns.

The next man up, a player who has been cut five times in his five-year NFL career.

Douglas performed well in Cleveland against one of the top defensive fronts in the league. Tennessee also played without the leader on the line, left tackle Taylor Lewan.

Pamphile has officially been ruled out for the Titans’ week two match up against the Colts on Sunday, so again, Douglas is called upon.

“It’s just reps at the end of the day,” said Douglas. “I’m very appreciative of it. I’m just trying to step in and do my job wherever my number is called, so definitely appreciative of the reps, just looking to improve and keep building every day.”

The Titans face AFC South divisional rival Colts Sunday at noon on CBS.