Jadeveon Clowney to wear No. 99

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clowney’s time wearing No. 90 in the NFL has come to an end following his arrival in Nashville.

Clowney will wear No. 99 for the two-toned blue.

90 is currently occupied by veteran nose tackle DaQuan Jones who has worn it since the Titans drafted him in 2014. 99 was available following the trade of longtime Titan Jurrell Casey to the Broncos. The move was made to clear up cap space, likely eyeing this move to add Clowney.

Ironically, the Titans open up the season a week from today on Monday Night Football in Denver. As if Casey needed any more motivation facing his former team, now he will see the guy they replaced him with contract-wise.

Casey wore the No. 99 for nine seasons with the Titans and was arguably the greatest Titan ever to wear that number.