Jadeveon Clowney talk heats up for Titans

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks smiles following a 27-10 victory against the Arizona Cardinals during the the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

With the start of the NFL season only a week away the Jadeveon Clowney talk has heated up and it still includes the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted Clowney could be joining his next team very soon and it is the Titans and New Orleans Saints that are making very strong pushes.

https://twitter.com/diannaESPN/status/1301653043239321601?s=20

The Titans scheme and coaching staff may give them an advantage over New Orleans. Clowney played for Mike Vrabel during his most productive seasons in Houston and the Titans play 3-4 scheme where the Saints play 4-3 forcing Clowney to play defensive end like he did last season in Seattle when he had only 3 sacks.

The Titans have not denied their interest in Clowney all summer. They have maintained their interest while teams like the Browns and Seahawks pitches have fallen short of landing the Pro Bowl outside linebacker.

The clock is ticking now though and with Covid-19 it is not as easy as it use to be to bring in a player, give him a physical and sign him. Now players have to pass rounds of Covid testing and it can take 3-4 days to actually get them in the facility. If the Titans tested him tomorrow they still likely could not get him in the building until Monday.