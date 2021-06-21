Jack Leiter dazzles but Vanderbilt falls 1-0 at College World Series

Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter (22) reacts after his pitch bounced out of the glove of his catcher and North Carolina State advanced a runner in the eighth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Monday, June 21, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt.

Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3.

Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.

Vanderbilt plays Stanford in an elimination game Wednesday at 6 PM.