J.J. Watt agrees to terms with Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is seen during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

PHOENIX, Arizona (WKRN) – The J.J. Watt free agency is officially over.

The former Texans pass rusher announced via Twitter that he is going to be an Arizona Cardinal.

Following his tweet, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced the terms of his contract with the Cardinals. The team is giving Watt a 2-year deal worth $31 million with $23 million guaranteed according to Rapoport.

The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

The Titans were reportedly in the mix for Watt and Titans General Manager Jon Robinson told media he had reached out to Watt’s camp to gauge his interest.

Following a decade in Houston, Watt reunites with former Texans teammate wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and former Texans defensive backs coach Vance Joseph, who is now the defensive coordinator in Arizona.

The Cardinals also confirmed the news by saying he agreed to terms on a 2-year contract.