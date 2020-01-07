“It’s not fun to prepare for” Titans react to scouting Lamar Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For the Titans defense, it doesn’t get more different than going from Tom Brady last week to Lamar Jackson this week.

That’s about as close as you can get to complete opposites at the quarterback position.

Jackson has run for 1,206 yards on the ground this, while Brady boasts 34 yards.

“I mean the heart beat is definitely number 8, I mean he makes them go,” said safety Kevin Byard. Pulling the ball, or even being a distraction or him letting the ball go there, he’s just a great player.”

But, shutting down his ground game is only one part of it. Jackson lead the league in touchdown passes with 36.

“Its’ ridiculous,” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “And I’m sure it’d be fun to watch, it’s not fun to prepare for.

Jackson’s specialty is making defenders miss.

“You don’t want to end up on the highlights reels, on ‘come on man’ or something like that,” said safety Kenny Vaccaro.

The Titans defense will face the challenge of slowing down the Ravens read-hot attack, and the offense will have the challenge of keeping up with it.



