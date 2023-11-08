NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made it official Tuesday, announcing rookie Will Levis as the team’s starting quarterback.

But where does that leave Ryan Tannehill?

According to Levis, Tannehill has taken a step back and allowed Levis to lead the offense. At practice Tuesday, Tannehill told Levis to practice with the one’s and has shown an immense amount of support for the young quarterback, but Tannehill got candid with the media before practice Wednesday, saying he took the news hard.

“I’ve never been in this situation before, so it’s hard,” said Tannehill. “Never a situation that anyone wants to be in, but that’s the situation I’m in, so got to walk through it.”

Tannehill was asked how the Titans loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round of the postseason affected the way fans looked at his career in Nashville. Tannehill believes he’s done a lot for this franchise.

“I feel like I did a lot of good things for this organization and kind of turn things around for a good period of time and win a lot of football games. So, you know, it wasn’t perfect. Never is perfect, but hopefully people can look back and see the good the things that I did and how I helped the city, help this organization, and helped us turn things around.”

The Titans are on the road again this week at Tampa Bay. Kickoff is set for noon Sunday.