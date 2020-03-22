International Olympic Committee steps up scenario-planning for Olympic games in Tokyo

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- With essentially the entire sports world shutdown right now, the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo is the only major event that still has a start date. Right now the Games are set for July 24th and will run through August 9th, but the uncertainty of COVID-19 has many athletes calling for it to be postponed.

“We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, this afternoon, we asked our Olympic hopefuls to share their thoughts about the possibility of a postponement with us through an anonymous survey,” Li Li Leung, president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics.

An Olympics survey this week showed that nearly three-quarters of United States athletes support delaying the Tokyo Games, and on Sunday the International Olympic Committee seemed to have received the message, announcing it is setting up scenario-planning.

This won’t be an easy task. While the health of the World is critical, there are things to consider on the other end. First of all a number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not be available anymore. There is also all the bookings of hotels which will be extremely difficult to handle, and the international sports calendar for at least 33 Olympic sports would have to be adapted.

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the Japanese authorities would need to give full approval of any sort of change, and of all the International Federations and National Olympic Committees would need to approve as well. Any sort of postponing of the Games would also require commitment from and collaboration with, the Rights-Holding Broadcasters and our TOP Partner sponsors.

The IOC is confident it can finalize all these discussions within the next four weeks, but did emphasize that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not being considered at this point.