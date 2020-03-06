Information to help local sports teams aid tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From the Sounds to the Titans, every professional sports team that calls Middle Tennessee home is doing its part to assist in tornado relief.

The Titans – who, as an organization, have already given $1 million dollars – were out in the North Nashville neighborhoods Friday afternoon helping with clean up and distributing donations. The NFL added $250,000 to the Titans contributions. The organization is urging fans to donate through this link. Friday the team designed a t-shirt for fans to purchase with proceeds directly going to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

In addition to the team’s effort, corner back Logan Ryan posted on Twitter that his organization, Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, is working with local animal groups to supply families with pets that have been hit by the storm with the resources they need to care for them. He is urging people to call 615-862-7928 if they have found a stray pet.

On top of donating $100,000, the Nashville Sounds organization has been out on the front-lines daily since the Tornado hit distributing goods and providing lunch to those in the Germantown neighborhood. The Sounds have also created an Amazon list where you can easily purchase needed items. The organization will also accept donations directly. Follow along on their Twitter page for information about what items are needed and where to drop them off.

The Nashville Predators have remained steadfast in raising money for the tornado relief efforts. They have designed a t-shirt and sweat shirt with a Predators-themed, “Nashville Strong,” logo. You can purchase the t-shirt online. Also, the team’s AHL affiliate, Milwaukee Admirals, are hosting an auction currently with official gear signed by current Preds players. All of the proceeds will benefit Middle Tennessee tornado relief efforts: Click here to bid. In addition, the Predators are accepting donations delivered to both Ford Ice Centers and are urging fans to give blood before the team’s game on April 1. Register to give blood.

Although they’re brand-new to the Music City, Nashville SC is already doing their part to give back. Earlier this week, players answered phone calls at the Red Cross for a telethon, but currently they are accepting donations here.

It’s not just the professional teams lending a hand. Members of Vanderbilt athletics have assisted in organizing donations and on Saturday, the Athletic Department is hosting a donation drive prior to the men’s basketball game.