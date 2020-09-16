IndyCar Series Grand Prix cruises into Nashville in 2021

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Music City Grand Prix announced Wednesday that Nashville will play host to the newest NTT INDYCAR SERIES race and three-day festival on August 6-8, 2021.

The race will take place in a temporary grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville that will wrap around Nissan Stadium. The 2.17-mile temporary street course with 11 turns that will run across the Cumberland River on the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge – one of the only events in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

Hendersonville native and race car driver Josef Newgarden was one of the first drivers to react to the news on Twitter Wednesday saying, “Beyond excited about the 2021 @MusicCityGP! Racing on the streets of my home town is a dream come true. LETS GO!”

Entertainment will be a big part of this three-day festival which will include live music performances, chef-curated food experiences and additional interactive opportunities for racing fans.

Nashville Sports Council President and CEO Scott Ramsey said this is just one of the many projects they’ve been working on, adding that Nashville continues to leave its mark as one of the strongest areas in the sports world.

“As we continue to fill our roster with top-notch sports and entertainment, the addition of the Music City Grand Prix and INDYCAR only further reinforces Nashville’s position as America’s best sports city,” said Ramsey.

This will be a return to the area for IndyCar. The Indy 200 was run at Nashville Superspeedway from 2001-08.