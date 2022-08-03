Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- For the second straight year, some of the best IndyCar drivers in the world will take over the streets of Downtown Nashville for the Music City Grand Prix.

In 2021, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon took second behind Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson, and he’ll be back racing in Music City on Sunday.

But leading up to the race, Dixon is doing his part to talk about an important initiative, getting more females involved in IndyCar. Recently, PNC Bank and Chip Ganassi Racing teamed up to start an internship, helping fuel female presence in motor sports.

“They had 5-7 college interns join the team this year,” said Dixon. “Careers involve everything from engineering to technology to marketing.”

He is the father of two daughters, but he truly believes that simply having more women will help these racing teams be better.

“It’s starting. This initiative I think is huge, bringing it to life,” added Dixon. “There are so many platforms in this sport, it’s not just a male dominated sport. We need to get rid of that stigma.”

Dixon said the best thing for his daughters to witness was Ericsson’s Indianapolis 500 victory this season and Angela Ashmore, his fuel strategist, becoming the first woman calling and winning that race.

“It’s cool to see it come to life. We’re just starting but it’s going to be a lot bigger and a lot better,” said Dixon.