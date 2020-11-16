If NFL Playoffs began today, Titans would be out

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks into the stands before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Life sure comes at you fast.

In a matter of three weeks, the 5-0 Titans went from battling the 5-0 Steelers for the one-seed in the AFC to now being on the outside looking in.

The NFL added an additional playoff team to both conferences to make it seven total teams from each the AFC and NFC. The league is also considering adding an eighth spot if meaningful games are canceled due to COVID-19. Despite the additional teams, the Titans currently stand as the 9th seed and would still be left out of the postseason.

Here’s how the AFC Playoff race looks following Week 10 action:

The easiest path to playoff football for Tennessee is by wining the AFC South. Currently, the two-toned blue is tied atop the division with Indianapolis, but the Colts would win on a head-to-head tiebreaker.

As for the AFC Wild Card race, five teams are fighting at the top with 6-3 records, but the Titans lose a tiebreaker to every single team ahead of them.

“Really, we’re just trying to win a game,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. “I think that the message is this is what it looks like every year. A lot of teams are bunched up just like they were last year. We’re trying to win a game. We’re trying to put our head down. We’re trying to focus on continuing to improve at this point in the season.”

The Titans completely control their own destiny. In the next three weeks they face the Ravens, Colts and Browns – all teams ahead of them in the playoff picture.