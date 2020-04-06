Breaking News
TDH: 3,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 65 deaths in Tennessee
Hynes expects ‘extremely competitive’ play if and when NHL resumes its season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators head coach John Hynes spoke with media for the first time since flying back from Toronto following an official postponement of the NHL.

Hynes, a new Nashvillian, has had quite the past couple of months.

He took over the Preds in early January, turned the team around enough to get back into playoff contention and then all of a sudden it all stopped.

His family is still settling into their new home in Nashville so Hynes says he’s been staying busy unpacking and breaking down boxes. Hynes has also spent plenty of time breaking down his squad.

“It’s a situation where you can’t go anywhere, but as coaches you always have the opportunity to work remotely,” he said. “We have a great staff and we want to make sure that when we come back, we’re better, we’re prepared and we can be successful.”

When and if the NHL comes back, Hynes expects the time away to ensure an exciting return to action.

“You realize how much you miss the game, miss the training, miss being around the rink and miss the competitiveness. I think when you get the fire back on the ice and the guys are back competing, I think it’ll be fast, quick and extremely competitive.”

