Hurricanes rally past Predators 3-2 in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 1:44 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

The victory gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Staal batted a puck out of the air to beat Juuse Saros and complete Carolina’s rally from a 2-1 deficit in the third period.

The Hurricanes can close out the best-of-seven series in Game 6 on Thursday night in Nashville at 8:30 PM.

Martin Necas scored twice for Carolina.

Yakov Trenin scored twice to lead the Predators.