Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi (59) and Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) battle for position in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored twice to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Vincent Trocheck and Steven Lorentz also scored for the Hurricanes, winners of three straight.

James Reimer made 35 saves.

Calle Jarnkrok and Mattias Ekholm had the goals for Nashville in a dominant third period, which won its previous two games.