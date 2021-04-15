Hurricanes blow by Predators 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Warren Foegele scored the first of three Carolina goals in under eight minutes and the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 to snap a two-game skid.
Andrei Svechnikov, Vincent Trocheck and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov and Trocheck each added an assist.
Erik Haula had a short-handed goal for Nashville against his former team, trimming the deficit to 3-1 in the third period.
Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for Carolina, improving to 3-0-1 since returning from a thumb injury that sidelined him for more than two months.
Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots for the Predators, who lost for only the second time in seven games.
With Chicago’s 3-1 loss to Detroit the Predators still lead the Blackhawks by 4 points for 4th place in the Central Division.