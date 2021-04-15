Hurricanes blow by Predators 4-1

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Warren Foegele scored the first of three Carolina goals in under eight minutes and the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 to snap a two-game skid.

Andrei Svechnikov, Vincent Trocheck and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov and Trocheck each added an assist.

Erik Haula had a short-handed goal for Nashville against his former team, trimming the deficit to 3-1 in the third period.

Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for Carolina, improving to 3-0-1 since returning from a thumb injury that sidelined him for more than two months.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots for the Predators, who lost for only the second time in seven games.

With Chicago’s 3-1 loss to Detroit the Predators still lead the Blackhawks by 4 points for 4th place in the Central Division.