NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Titans season opener Sunday in New Orleans, but it isn’t lost on this team that this could be the last season with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

Both players are in the last year of their contracts.

Tannehill told the media Wednesday that he’s going to continue to take advantage of opportunities when they come. He understands that this is a big one for him and his future on the team.

As for Henry, he’s taking it one day at a time.

“Just trying to be the best player I can each and every week,” Henry said. “Come out here and be a great leader for this team and try to help everybody get better any way possible and just take it one game at a time. I’m fortunate that I’m living my dream playing NFL, so not trying to get too caught up in that, but just be thankful for what I have right now….Whatever happens, happens. We definitely want to go out there and ball out and, you know, leave our mark.”

The Titans will travel to New Orleans take on the Saints Sunday; kick off is set for noon.