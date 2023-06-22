BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WKRN) — Former Cane Ridge standout Brandon Miller is headed to Charlotte after being drafted by the Hornets the second overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

The 6’9″ guard out of the University of Alabama averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season for the Crimson Tide — whose season ended in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Miller wants to play for Charlotte. He told Sirius XM’s NBA radio, “I think [LaMelo Ball is] a great person, point guard. I think with my scoring ability, I think that duo or trio would be great.”

The Antioch, Tennessee native was a consensus five-star prospect after being named back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year and Tennessee Mr. Basketball as a senior. The McDonald’s All-American averaged 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game at Cane Ridge.