Hockey and Lacrosse manufacturer fills need with medical face shield development, design

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s well known the need for protective face masks and shields for medical professionals is growing rapidly.

As the need has grown, we’ve seen people all over step up to help fill it. From hand sewing at home, to massive company donations, people who are able have been doing their part.

Bauer/Cascade is stepping in on two fronts – manufacturing and crowdsourcing.

Typically, the company designs, develops and manufacturers hockey and lacrosse face-masks, so the transition to medical masks was seamless.

Win Fream, the director of research and development, asked his neighbor who works in the medical field, what they would need in a face shield and a prototype was quickly made, approved, and production began.

But Fream said he quickly learned the need was greater than what their company could produce, especially with the minimal number of factory workers they could have in on the assembly line due to social distancing regulations. So, they made the design and instructions public and encouraged businesses to utilize their design and produce the product themselves.

Now, Bauer/Cascade has over 50 companies small and large working to build and produce the face shield and are able to distribute thousands daily.