Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
1  of  20
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Hockey and Lacrosse manufacturer fills need with medical face shield development, design

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s well known the need for protective face masks and shields for medical professionals is growing rapidly.

As the need has grown, we’ve seen people all over step up to help fill it. From hand sewing at home, to massive company donations, people who are able have been doing their part.

Bauer/Cascade is stepping in on two fronts – manufacturing and crowdsourcing.

Typically, the company designs, develops and manufacturers hockey and lacrosse face-masks, so the transition to medical masks was seamless.

Win Fream, the director of research and development, asked his neighbor who works in the medical field, what they would need in a face shield and a prototype was quickly made, approved, and production began.

But Fream said he quickly learned the need was greater than what their company could produce, especially with the minimal number of factory workers they could have in on the assembly line due to social distancing regulations. So, they made the design and instructions public and encouraged businesses to utilize their design and produce the product themselves.

Now, Bauer/Cascade has over 50 companies small and large working to build and produce the face shield and are able to distribute thousands daily.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories