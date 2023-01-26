NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last August, Caden Herron was at the height of his basketball career.

The 6-4 guard was coming off a big summer with EAB Gold, a local travel basketball club and caught the attention of a few college scouts.

He was preparing for an explosive senior season at Hillsboro when a tragic accident changed his life forever.

Caden Herron. (Courtesy: Angela Herron)

“First thing I’m thinking, I’m never going to be able to play basketball again.”

August 18th, a friend was taking Herron home after a high school football game. They crashed just a few miles from Herron’s home on Blue Hole road.

Herron was thrown from the car and wasn’t initially found by officers on the scene.

“I just had a feeling that he had collapsed somewhere and he just needed to be found,” said Caden’s mother Angela Herron. “I just had that gut feeling and I remember saying it over and over again, ‘he’s out there, he is out there somewhere. We just have to find him.’ And, so I just couldn’t sit here and not look for him because no one else was looking for him.”

Angela Herron at the scene of the crash on Blue Hole Rd. (Courtesy: WKRN)

The area of Blue Hole Rd. where the car Herron was in crashed. (Courtesy: WKRN)

Metro Nashville Police Officers told Herron’s family they went out a second time and still didn’t find him. That’s when his family went out to search for him on their own.

“I remember saying, ‘God, if you just allow him to just to keep fighting, give him that will to fight and that, you know, just to, just to know that we’re looking for you, just keep fighting’,” Angela Herron said.

Herron’s family and friends immediately found him less than 50 feet from the scene.

“My sister called his name ‘Caden’ and he responded, ‘I’m over here.”

But, by that point, Herron had been laying out there for nearly 12 hours, alone and unable to move.

Caden Herron after being found near the scene of the crash nearly 12 hours later. (Courtesy: Angela Herron)

“All I remember was I woke up and I seen the blue sky, and I know where I was. And then my friend, she was just waving in my face like ‘Are you OK? What happened?’ And I’m like, I don’t even know what happened. I’m like, I’m asking her what happened. I don’t know what happened.”

Herron spent 20 days at Vanderbilt University Medical Center recovering from a T12 spinal fracture before being transported to Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Ga. He was discharged on November 12th.

Herron in good spirits at hospital. (Courtesy: Angela Herron)

Herron rehabbing at Vanderbilt. (Courtesy: WKRN)

Herron rehabbing at Vanderbilt. (Courtesy: WKRN)

Today, he’s relearning how to walk and adjusting to life without being able to play the game he loves.

“It is hard to watch them play, and I’m not out there,” Herron said.” It’s pretty hard to watch.”

But, he couldn’t stay away from the game. Herron’s there each game supporting his teammates near the bench.

“When I just saw my team still doing great without me, so there’s no point of being sad, down on myself when they’re doing good. So, you know no point in being sad. Just keep going day by day, wake up and be happy.”

Herron’s teammates wearing “Ball for Caden” shirts. (Courtesy: WKRN)

Herron on the bench at a Hillsboro basketball game. (Courtesy: WKRN)

Herron. (Courtesy: WKRN)

“It was very hard,” said Angela Herron. “But I do recall having a conversation with my husband when he told me that he’s more than basketball and so we keep telling ourselves that.”

And he’s living by the scripture, ‘walk by faith, not by sight,’ words that he tattooed on his leg.

“Walk by faith, every step you take you just got to, either way could be your last step, so you just got to walk by faith.”

Herron and his family are also pushing the TSSAA to extend his eligibility to next season, of course with the hopes that he will be able to play.

He’s already making great strides and his parents plan to send him back to Shepherd Center for their Beyond Therapy program. Unfortunately, that extra treatment for Caden isn’t covered by insurance. Caden’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.