High School Football in limbo with Governor’s decision

With Governor Bill Lee extending Tennessee’s state of emergency through August 29th the high school football season could be on hold.

The order calls to shut down all contact sports, with the exception of college and professional sports like the University of Tennessee and Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee’s two week dead period for high school sports is underway, so no one is allowed to conduct any kind of organized workouts until July 6th. That gives the state and the TSSAA two weeks to figure out if football practice can start or not on the prep level.

TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress told News 2 they are already talking with the Governor’s office for clarity about the Governor’s decision and how they should proceed.

Some schools were holding workouts before the dead period began despite the state already being under a state of emergency so at least one coach told us he expects everyone to start practice July 6th because in a sense nothing has changed.

The high school football season is scheduled to begin play August 21st, but if football gets benched until August 29th they will not be able to start the season until well into September likely shortening the season.

News 2 has also asked the Governor’s office for clarity about how the state of emergency impacts high school football and we are still awaiting a response.