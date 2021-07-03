Hercy Miller, son of Master P, signs endorsement deal, already giving back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- From churning out Hip-Hop hits to owning his own basketball league, Percy Miller aka “Master P” has done it all, and knows how to bring in the cash. Now he is passing on that business savvy mindset to his son Hercy Miller, who just signed a $2 million name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Web Apps America technology company.

“I’m going to a to be their brand ambassador doing marketing, media and commercials. It’s a blessing,” said Miller. “I am proud to represent a company focused on technology, which is our future. We have a suite of apps that we will be launching in the very near future targeting HBCU Students and Student Athletes.”

Miller is a rising hoops star, and will begin his freshman season at Tennessee State University this Fall. His dad Percy “Master P” Miller said the endorsement deal is something they’ve been working on for awhile, so to see it become a reality is exciting.

“Working with a technology company as a student athlete is a first deal of its kind,” said Master P. “Hercy will be able to increase the awareness of the HBCU system on a global level. I’m proud of him and glad that he is so humble.”

Master P, who played basketball at the University of Houston, said the new NIL rules are a blessing for student-athletes across the country, opening up the doors for so many families.

“This is not about the money, this is about changing the game and opening the door for other families. It’s also a way for local business owners to help these kids in the community,” added Master P. “They can help to grow those brands, put money into kids that might not have those opportunities.”

And while Hercy’s bank account just got a lot bigger, he’s learned lessons from his dad on how to spend wisely, and save for the future.

“I’m not one to spend on everything. I plan on reinvesting and saving for the future,” said Miller.

But his main goal right now is giving back to the community, and he’s wasting no time coming up with a plan.

On July 21st, the Millers will host “Books and Ball,” a camp that will be held at TSU’s Gentry Center. The event will target Kindergartners up to the sixth graders, with all kids receiving free school supplies.

Master P said, “We want to target the younger kids in the community, have their parents come out too. We will have professional trainers, college athletes, and pros that will be coaches at the camp. It’s not just about basketball, we’re teaching them life lessons.”

Miller, who also had offers from LSU and USC out of high school, said he is thrilled to get on campus soon and his dad is ready to help bring even more excitement to Tennessee State.

“I can’t wait for the games to start, just to see everybody out there. It’s going to be a show every night!”