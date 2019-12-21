Henry downgraded to ‘questionable’ for Sunday

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s not the news that fans want to hear but on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans downgraded RB Derrick Henry to questionable (hamstring).

It looked like Henry would be able to go on Sunday, after being listed as a ‘full participant’ in practice but now it looks to be a game time decision.

Additionally, the team promoted RB Dalyn Dawkins from their practice squad and waived OLB Sarif Finch.

Dawkins (5-7, 183, #28) has totaled three weeks on the Titans active roster this year with one game (at Denver) played, and one game last year. He originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted college free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. Dawkins spent the majority of last season on the Titans practice squad.

Dawkins started 33 games at Colorado State and totaled 3,185 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and 4,020 career all-purpose yards.

The Titans will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Nissan Stadium at Noon.