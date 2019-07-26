Henry, Brown leave early on day one of Titans Training Camp

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans opened up Training Camp on Friday at St. Thomas Sports Park, but it didn’t take long for two players to exit practice early.

Running back Derrick Henry, who is in his fourth season with the Titans, was out on the field for stretches but then left the field. He did not participate in drills the rest of the day.

As for rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown, he was participating in drills when he slipped after making a catch. He was slow to getting up and eventually walked off the field and into the Titans’ facility.

After practice Head Coach Mike Vrabel was asked about both players.

“No, there’s not a whole lot of concern, I would say at this point in time. Their availability will be basically day-to-day. I’ll meet with Todd Toriscelli and we’ll get them evaluated. We’re hopeful that we’ll get them back to where they can contribute here in the preseason,” said Vrabel.

Vrabel went on to say that they are never going to jeopardize a player’s health. There’s nothing more important than the health of the football team, and therefore they will be careful with both players moving forward.