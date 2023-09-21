NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans running back Derrick Henry has inched his way closer to surpassing Earl Campbell on the Titans all-time rushing list.

Henry is now just 97 yards shy of the No. 2 spot on that list.

The eight-year veteran has had 37 100-yard games in his career. The latest of those efforts came back in January against the Jacksonville Jaguars where he ran for 109 yards on 30 carries.

For Henry, having his name up there with the likes of Campbell is a dream come true.

“Earl Campbell was like one of those running back superheroes you hear about growing up as a kid, and for my name to be mentioned with his is surreal,” Henry said. “Very cool, very blessed and thankful. We know the impact he’s had for this organization and through the football world everybody knows who Earl Campbell is on his playstyle and on the effect that he had on the game. So, for me to be mentioned with his name, it’s like a dream come true.”

Henry is just 22 yards from being one of 23 players in NFL history to rush for 8,500 yards with one franchise. The Titans will be the only team with three players to accomplish that.