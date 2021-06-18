Hendersonville native Josh Berry makes debut at Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville loves its racing, so it’s hard to believe that it has been 37 years since a NASCAR Cup Series race has happened at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The grandstands will be full on Sunday, but there should be a good number of fans here on Friday night, as the Rackley Roofing 200 Camping World Truck Series race gets underway at 7pm.

And if you’re looking for a local driver to root for, you’re in luck.

Hendersonville native Josh Berry will be in the No. 25 truck, racing for former NASCAR driver Willie Allen, who is also from Middle Tennessee.

Allen said,” Middle Tennessee has one of the best racing fan bases. You’re seeing RVs everywhere and fans are out it full force, it’s going to be exciting.”

Allen is also looking forward to Berry making his debut at the Nashville Superspeedway. He joined the Rackley-WAR team back in May and it’s special to be racing in front of the “home crowd.”

“It’s been fun for everybody in the area, I think for me too, being able to race here. It’s a lot of excitement and buzz around this, and it should be a good one this weekend,” added Berry.

Sunday will mark the first full-capacity sellout since NASCAR fans have been allowed back in the stands, following the COVID-19 shutdown.