Heat turned up for Preds in shortened season: ‘We’re not playing to win’

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Mathieu Olivier #25 of the Nashville Predators celebrates a goal during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on January 30, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following the Predators fourth loss in their last five games, the team held a players-only meeting.

“We talked amongst players and we got to stick together and find a way out of this,” said Predators Captain Roman Josi.

“This” being a 5-7-0 record and currently standing at 7th in an eight-team Central Division.

But this latest loss, a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the reining Stanley Cup Champions, was a stark reminder that this season is short and they’re running out of time to get it right. Just as the team has struggled with slow starts in games that lead to losses, a slow start in this 56-game season will lead to an early off-season.

“We’re not generating anything in the first two periods and it’s hard to win games when you don’t score in the first two periods,” said Josi. “You got to find a way to generate some offense.”

Predators second-year head coach John Hynes says he’s struggling to pinpoint the problem.

“If I had the answer to the riddle at this point, I think we’d be able to solve it, but it’s on all of us to find a way to solve it. We have addressed it, obviously the players are talking about it. You want to have some answers of what’s going on on the ice,” he said.

What’s going on is Nashville fell to the Bolts for the third time this season (in three attempts), a season that’s 21 percent of the way complete.

“Consistency is a huge thing and that’s something that we’ve got to figure out and we’ve got to figure it out quickly. It’s got to come from us. We don’t have time to play inconsistent, we got to find the solution quick. We need to find a way to get out of this, it’s such a short season,” said Josi.

Perhaps the Preds captain has found a reason behind the team being outscored 40-30 on the year and just 12 shots on goal generated through the first two periods Monday night.

“It almost feels like we’re playing, but we’re not playing to win. I think everybody is playing hard we’re all playing hard. Everyone wants to win in the room, but we’re not generating anything in the first two periods.”