Haula’s OT winner leads Predators over Stars 1-0

Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won in overtime 1-0.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Erik Haula scored at 3:32 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 1-0 victory over the Dallas Stars. Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, winners of three of four.

Anton Khudobin made 33 saves for Dallas, which has lost three in a row. In overtime, Mattias Ekholm carried the puck into the Dallas zone on the left side.

He skated around the net and threw the puck in front, where Haula was there to poke it by Khudobin,

The Predators now have a three point lead over the Stars when it comes to the final playoff spot.