The Tennessee Titans made linebacker Harold Landry their highest paid defensive player Tuesday night agreeing to a 5-year deal worth a reported $87.5-million.

Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network first broke the news only hours after the Titans declined to slap the Franchise Tag on Landry who was only days away from hitting the free agent market.

Adam Schefter from ESPN reports $52.5-million of the deal is guaranteed, but Paul Kukarsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports Landry’s cap hit will only be about $5-million for the 2022 season.

If the Titans had tagged Landry he would have cost $18.7-million against the cap and that would have been crushing for a team already over the cap with the new league year only a week away.

The deal beats Bud Dupree’s 5-Year, $82-million deal by $1-million per season.

The Titans drafted Landry in the 2nd round out of Boston College in 2018 and since that time he has missed only one game and has led the Titans in sacks three out of four years. He had a career high 12 sacks in 2021 as the Titans put together one of the top front fours in the league with Landry, Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Bud Dupree.

With Russell Wilson joining the Denver Broncos Tuesday it just piled up another elite quarterback the Titans will face in the 2022 season making that pass rush more important than ever. The Titans will see Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.