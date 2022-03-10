Two days after agreeing to a 5-year, $87.5-million with the Titans linebacker Harold Landry was all smiles Thursday at St. Thomas Sports Park.

After a carer high 12 sacks Landry was only days from hitting the free agent market and a big pay day. He made it clear while money was important so was staying a Titan, “I was confident that I wasn’t going to leave Nashville. Regardless of the tag or anything like, not because I knew what was coming or anything like that it’s just I knew how much I loved being here and I knew I was going to do whatever I had to do to make sure that I came back here.”

When talking about his love for the Titans he stressed how much he has grown as a player and a person in that time and the incredible bonds he has built in the Titans locker room, “the football part plays a big factor in it obviously, it’s just the people here that are awesome…. It’s like best friends man.”

Landry’s 12 sacks led the Titans on their way to a top 10 finish with 43 last season. They then wracked up 9 more in that heartbreaking playoff loss to the Bengals. With quality quarterbacks piling up in the AFC with the addition of Russell Wilson Landry feels the Titans front four of Landry, Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Bud Dupree can spearhead the team as they push to the Super Bowl.

“We’re real confident that we have to go out and win the Super Bowl” Landry said, “I think our front four can lead the charge but I just know deep down that’s another reason I came back here because the culture here is a winning culture.”

His contract makes Landry the second highest paid player on the team behind only quarterback Ryan Tannehill and he was almost speechless talking about the actual dollar figures and what it meant to him and his family.

“All I can do is just thank God!” Landry beamed.