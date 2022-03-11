Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Masters Tournament is one of the most beloved sporting events, bringing in golf’s top talent to compete for the ultimate prize, a green jacket.

And during this incredible week, some future pros will be in Augusta, battling for their own title.

11-year-old Hagen Williams has always dreamed about making a trip to his favorite course, but he never imagined playing there, until now.

“I had never been to Augusta before, so I really wanted to try and see if I could get there,” said Williams.

The Murfreesboro native decided to enter his name into the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, an event put on by The Masters, designed to inspire a new generation to play the game.

He won the local qualifier, sub-regional, and regional rounds of competition, and now he’ll be competing in the final, in Augusta.

“I was just happy that I made it to the semifinals,” said Williams. I was OK if I didn’t win, but I just wasn’t expecting it. At first I didn’t know that I had won, then it was really exciting.”

Williams, who started playing golf at the age of four, will be going up against the best 10 and 11 year olds from all across the country, so he’s working hard to be ready.

“I’m just really going to try my best to get my drives, my putts and my chips dialed in,” said Williams. I just want to get my swing where it feels comfortable, so when I go in, I don’t feel that nervous. I’m just going to try my best and just enjoy the moment.”

The Drive, Chip and Putt Finals happen on Sunday, April 3, 2022 – the eve of the Masters Tournament – and will be broadcasted live on the Golf Channel.