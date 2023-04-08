MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Vols standout and Memphis native Kennedy Chandler has been waived by the Memphis Grizzlies — a release that sent shockwaves across the NBA.

The 20-year-old rookie was on a long-term deal and had his dreams come true last summer when he was drafted by his hometown team.

Chandler saw action in 33 games in his rookie season with the Grizzlies, averaging 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game.

NBA analysts believe Chandler will receive strong interests on the league’s open market.