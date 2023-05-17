MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has released a statement after he was seen holding a what looked like firearm in a video on social media over the weekend, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” Morant said in the statement.

Morant’s statement comes just hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed his disappointment, after Morant conveyed contrition following an incident with a firearm in a Denver nightclub that led to an eight game suspension.

Following the social media post, the Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities and the NBA has opened another investigation into his off-court conduct.