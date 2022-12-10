MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jalynn Gregory hit seven 3-pointers as Middle Tennessee women’s basketball rolled past Memphis 69-53 Saturday afternoon to win its fourth straight game.

The Lady Raiders (6-2) made their first five field goal attempts to jump out to an 11-4 lead in the first three minutes of action vs. Memphis (5-5).

Leading 21-13, MTSU scored 18 unanswered points to start the second frame and didn’t allow a Tiger basket until the 1:27 mark. Overall, Middle Tennessee outscored Memphis 21-4 in the second quarter.

Coming out of the break with a 42-17 lead, Memphis heated up from the floor and outscored the Lady Raiders 15-6 in the first seven minutes. Memphis came as close as 13 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter, but four Jalynn Gregory threes in the final period helped the Lady Raiders secure the double-digit win. Gregory scored 13 of Middle Tennessee’s 18 points in the fourth quarter.

The sophomore out of Lafayette, Tenn., led all scorers with a season-high 22 points in addition to three rebounds and two assists. Savannah Wheeler nearly recorded a double-double after finishing with 14 points, nine boards and six assists. Kseniya Malashka scored 13 points, brought down five rebounds and blocked two shots.

Middle Tennessee returns home Dec. 14 vs. Houston to cap off the non-conference portion of the 2022-23 schedule. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. inside the Murphy Center.