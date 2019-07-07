Grant Williams impresses in his NBA Summer League Debut

(LAS VEGAS, NV)- Grant Williams made his NBA Summer League on Saturday night and didn’t disappoint. The former Tennessee Vol went for 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in the Celtics 96-82 win over the 76ers.

Williams didn’t start the game, but came off the bench, contributing across every category while showing his ability to shoot beyond the arc.

“The key, considering the number of players who develop a nasty case of hesitancy when it’s time to take an NBA 3-pointer, is to step into the shot. No problem there,” said Williams.

Here’s a stat to recognize. Williams was a +21 when on the floor on Saturday in just 19 minutes of action. This is just the beginning, but he’s already proving that he could carve out a considerable role for himself this upcoming season.