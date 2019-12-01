Govs silence Furman 42-6, wins first FCS Playoff game

Clarksville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Austin Peay’s magical season continues after taking down Furman 42-6 in the first round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday. This was the Governors first ever playoff win in the history of the program.

Quarterback JaVaughn Craig had another monster day, finishing 18/23, 264 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. Craig enjoyed a solid connection with wide receiver Kentell Willams, who finished with 103 yards receiving, adding a touchdown. Williams also rushed for 57 yards and a score.

After two weather delays in the first half, the Govs got things rolling in the second half, scoring four touchdowns in the 3rd quarter, adding one more in the 4th quarter.

Austin Peay took advantage of three Furman turnovers and the Govs finished the day almost doubling up on Paladins with 434 total yards of offense.

The Govs will now head on the road to face #4 Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 7th. Kick off set for 8pm.