Governor issues executive order for contact high school sports to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – High school sports in Tennessee may start on time this fall.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will issue Executive Order No. 55 which will, “allow for contact sports to resume, provided they follow the requirements of TSSAA.”

The Executive Order leaves open the possibility of an on-time start to the 2020 football season on Friday, August 21st.

The order also includes:

“Non-TSSAA schools must follow equivalent guidelines, and non-school-sponsored athletics should follow the Tennessee Pledge guidelines. An update to the Pledge guidelines will be forthcoming.”

It is unclear whether or not the season will start on time, but it will be in the hands of the TSSAA to decide a plan of action for the upcoming fall sports calendar.