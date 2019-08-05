Goodlettsville Little League team falls in regional tournament

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WKRN) – It wasn’t meant to be. The Goodlettsville Little League team, representing the state of Tennessee, was eliminated from the regional playoffs Sunday.

Florida defeated Goodlettsville 10-0 in a game that saw a significant rain delay before play resumed at 5:30 p.m.

Florida had poured it on prior to storms moving into the region. The team from Viera Suntree put up seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Goodlettsville defeated North Carolina 5-3 Saturday to advance to Sunday’s game. The boys from Tennessee lost in first round play to South Carolina two days ago.

The Goodlettsville All-Stars captured the state title on July 26th.

Goodlettsville has had strong showings in Little League play. The team won the U.S. title in 2012, before falling to Japan in the Little League World Series championship.