Golf updates schedule for majors, Masters set for November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Golf is planning for a return to action sooner rather than later.

The hope is the COVID-19 pandemic will pass enough to make it safe to tee off ,likely without fans, as early as June with the Memorial Tournament.

New dates in order:

PGA Championship moved from May to August 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco.

PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship will follow the PGA Championship.

The Northern Trust (near Boston)

The BMW Championship (near Chicago)

Tour Championship in Atlanta will end on Labor Day, September 7th.

U.S. Open will move from June 16-19 to September 17-20.

Ryder Cup is on-time September 22-27 in Wisconsin.

The Masters will be November 12-15

For the first time since 1945, due to World War II, The Open will not be played. In addition, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will not happen in 2020. Women who qualified will be in invited in 2021, provided they remain amateurs.