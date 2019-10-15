Giving back is personal for Corey Davis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As Titans fans await a quarterback decision from the Mike Vrabel, the work doesn’t stop.

But, the work isn’t just about football.

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis spent his day off packing “backpacks” at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Davis helped pack food for kids who struggle with finding their next meal.

For Davis, it wasn’t just about giving back to his community, it was a personal mission.

“When I was little, I kind of had a similar set up where we didn’t have much obviously, so my mom and dad would come to a pantry and just get food,” said Davis. “So I love what they’re about. I love to come out and help.”

It was also important for him to get his hands dirty and give time, not just money.

“There are a lot of people in our position who could just give money back but to come out here and actually be hands on it means something to me.”

The Titans are asking fans to get involved in the efforts by bringing a non-perishable food item to the game this Sunday.