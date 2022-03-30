Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Flag football season is underway in Middle Tennessee, but it’s not for the boys- it’s for the girls.

Tennessee Titans Youth Football Coordinator Josh Corey played a big role in bringing this new Girls Flag Football League to life.

“When you talk to coaches, we’re having to order more uniforms and jerseys. It has exceeded our expectations,” said Corey.

This project has been in the works for the last couple of years, but now it’s come to life.

“This is an opportunity to engage women in our sport, continue to grow and develop the game, and have fun,” added Corey.

The Titans teamed up with Williamson County schools to create a nine-team flag football league, which started up play on Sunday, March 27th.

Corey said, “They’ll have a six week season and they will have a tournament which culminates at Nissan Stadium on May 7th.”

It’s the first of its kind in the state and with women being the fastest growing demographic of fans in the NFL, it’s another avenue for them to get involved in the game early on.

“This is something fun and exciting, but it gives them the opportunity to play the sport that maybe they haven’t been able to do before,” said Corey. With the NAIA coming on board, there could also be opportunities at the collegiate level to play when they move on from high school.”

Participation numbers have been through the roof, and they will only continue to grow.

“We want this to be a sanctioned sport, that is one of our primary goals,” added Corey.