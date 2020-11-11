Georgia-Missouri postponed Saturday due to COVID-19 issues

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signals to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a wild weekend in the Southeastern Conference as yet another college football game is canceled on Saturday. This time it’s the Missouri Tigers vs. the (12) Georgia Bulldogs postponing things because of multiple Covid-19 positive tests, as well as contact tracing and quarantining.

NEWS | The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 11, 2020

The game could possibly be rescheduled, but since Missouri is already on the books to play Vanderbilt on December 12th, an official release from the school says that could be a challenge.

The SEC Championship Game is still scheduled for December 19th, but could change if games continue to be postponed in the weeks to come.