NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the third year, the NFL’s top tight ends descend onto Nashville for Tight End University.

The event, led by the three of the greatest tight ends in the game, was held at Vanderbilt football’s practice field. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle teamed up with his good friends, Chief’s Travis Kelce and former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen, to put together a summit where tight ends across the NFL can come together and learn from each other.

“A lot of these guys now of this generation, obviously led by [Kittle and Kelce], are just continuing to raise the bar of just how teams value the position and just how vital they are to a team’s success,” Olsen said.

“I’ve been harping on this for a long time,’ said Kittle about Kelce. “He’s super humble, but like this guy is leading the NFL and in receiving yards for the last six years; he’s like one or two, and that’s with wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, doesn’t matter who it is, and he makes half as much as the NFL’s leading wide receivers, and that really bothers me. So we’re trying to bring awareness to that.”

“Every important group of people, doctors, finance people, everybody that really in the world doing important stuff, they all have conferences to make each other better,” said Kelce. “I think that was one of the things that we tried to do here is really just get everybody under the same roof and let’s just talk about football to try and really enhance our position, enhance the game.”

Also this year, Tight End University has partnered with Bridgestone to give back to the youth here in Nashville. They’re donating $50,000 to support local literacy initiatives.