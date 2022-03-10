Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville Soccer Club is just 53 days away from opening up its new 30,000-seat stadium and now it has an official name, GEODIS Park.

On Thursday, the club announced its naming rights partnership with global supply chain operator GEODIS during a special ceremony.

GEODIS, a France-based industry-leading global supply chain operator with its North American headquarters based in Brentwood. It’s one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, employing more than 15,000 employees. GEODIS Americas President and CEO Mike Honious believes this is the perfect fit.

“At GEODIS, we are proud of our rich history in the Nashville community that dates back more than 70 years,” said Mike Honious, GEODIS Americas President & CEO. “With this historic new partnership—and the first of its kind for our company—we will be able to use GEODIS Park as a platform to strengthen our commitment to building a strong community alongside a like-minded organization who shares that same vision to make an even greater impact alongside one another. Ultimately, GEODIS Park will be the place where GEODIS, Nashville SC and our community will keep rising together.”

Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre also spoke at the ceremony, sharing his thoughts on this partnership.

“We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “The commitment of logistics specialist GEODIS as the naming partner and the unveiling of ‘GEODIS Park’ is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club. I am hugely proud of the incredible work that Will Alexander, our Chief Revenue Officer, and the partnership team played in bringing this opportunity to where we are today. Having had the opportunity to meet with GEODIS members throughout the formation of this partnership, I can confidently say that their people, culture and values are very similar to those of our organization and that makes them the perfect partner for this huge next step.”

This was also the first time anyone was able to see the building progress happening inside the stadium. Seats are in place and video boards are up. Just recently the grass was installed, making everything come together.

“It’s been incredible, the journey for all of us who have been involved from the start. We knew this sight before, we knew it when there was a big hole in the ground. When the field was installed last week it was really transformational. Now we just have to add soccer and fans,” said Ayre.

GOEDIS Park will officially open on May 1st when Nashville SC hosts the Philadelphia Union.